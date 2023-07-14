NEW YORK - As the 4 p.m. Monday deadline rapidly approaches, The New York Post reports that contract negotiations remain ongoing between New York Giants and star running back Saquon Barkley.
Barkley – who is 26 years old and entering his sixth NFL season – has turned down $19.5 million in guaranteed money from the Giants, the Post reported Thursday. Barkley wants a contract with at least $22.2 million in guaranteed money, the Post said.
Other top running backs, like Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers and Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, have already received well over $20 million in guaranteed money on their current contracts.
Barkley – a former Whitehall High School and Penn State football standout – is currently signed to a "franchise tag" contract by the Giants, meaning he would make $10.1 million this year if no deal is reached by Monday afternoon.
The Barkley negotiations come after Giants quarterback Daniel Jones signed a four-year, $160 million contract with the team earlier this offseason.