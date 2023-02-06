Less than one week until the Super Bowl.
The Eagles hope to bring home their second Lombardi trophy when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday.
Both teams landed in Phoenix at a National Guard base on Sunday.
The Eagles plane had a flag reading "It's a Philly Thing" as the players and coaches made their way to the buses.
The Birds will take part in Opening Night festivities on Monday.
They will hit the practice field Tuesday at the Cardinals' training center.
The Eagles got a proper sendoff before leaving on Sunday. A huge crowd of fans packed the field at Lincoln Financial to cheer on the team one more time.
Head coach Nick Sirianni and a few players spoke to the fans, thanking them for their support all season.
The Eagles cheerleaders and drumline also performed.