PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - A longtime fixture of the Eagles offensive line isn't ready to hang up his helmet just yet.

Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce announced via social media Monday that he'll be returning to the Philadelphia Eagles for another season.

Kelce said that after much discussion with his wife, family and friends, he's decided to play another season with the team he's been with since 2011.

He thanked both his supporters and detractors for giving him the fuel to continue playing the game he loves.