Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field in a stretcher with head and neck injuries.
Now it's sparking concerns, and starting a conversation around the NFL and how it deals with athlete injuries. The reason it's sparking those concerns is because it's not the first time he was injured this week.
Just a few days ago, it looked as if he had hit his head during play, though later both he and the Miami Dolphins organization claimed it was a back injury, allowing him to get back on the field that same game.
People say further injuries could have been prevented if he wasn't on the field last night.
Former American football outside linebacker Rob Ninkovich went off Friday morning on national television, holding the NFL accountable.
"The NFL has to do a better job in knowing what to do if they see someone get injured the way he got injured. It wasn't his back," said Ninkovich.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher after a major blow to the head, suffering a concussion. It's less than a week after being injured in another game.
"Every athlete wants to get back to their sport," Daniele said. "And so there's a lot of emotional impact, in addition to physical signs and symptoms."
Following the first injury, the Dolphins announced Tagovailoa suffered a back injury, not a head injury.
The organization claimed he was checked for a concussion that night and cleared.
But was that the right call?
Daniele Schollenberger, concussion and head trauma program practice leader at Lehigh Valley Health Network, says relying on the athlete can be faulty.
"They may deny any symptoms. And that happens to me about every day, probably every hour. And so I have to be absolutely certain with my exam," Daniele said.
In regards to the NFL, if they didn't find anything indicative of ongoing concussion symptoms, then that was their call.
As the number one concussion-causing sport in males, Schollenberger hopes those locally learn from this situation, as she sees athletes walk through her doors daily.
"I saw five football players yesterday," Daniele said, "and I have several more today. So every day it's happening that they're getting injured, certainly."
The National Football League Players Association says it told the NFL it wants to initiate a review into the handling of his apparent head injury.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is defending the team's decision in letting him play, after an independent doctor specializing in "brain matter" had cleared him to play.
McDaniel says there's nothing he would have done differently.