Sproles suffers setback in return to practice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles returned to the practice field for the first time in weeks earlier this week and was expected to play on Sunday for the first time in seven games. Now, Sproles is back on the sidelines.
The veteran running back reportedly re-aggravated his hamstring injury in practice and will miss Sunday's showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.
With the expectation that Sproles would return, the Eagles cut receiver and punt returner DeAndre Carter earlier this week. Carter was claimed by the Houston Texans which leaves a void in the return game for the Eagles.
A timetable for Sproles return is unknown.