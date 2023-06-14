ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers Rookie Series will be returning to the PPL Center once again this September. For the second straight year, the top rookies and prospects from each organization will compete in two games.
The Rookie Series is a the unofficial opening to the 2023-24 hockey season in downtown Allentown.
Last year the two games featured the likes of Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell and Noah Cates for the Flyers. On the other side of the ice, Rangers prospects Bobby Trivigno and Brennan Othmann took part.
The two game series will take part on September 15th and 16th this year. Tickets for both games will go on sale June 15th at 10 AM.