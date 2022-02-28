The National Hockey League has joined the growing list of international sports organizations punishing Russia for their attack on Ukraine.
The International Ice Hockey Federation banned Russia and close ally Belarus from competitions at all age levels and said it was moving the 2023 world junior championship out of Siberia.
The NHL also condemned the invasion, suspending all business dealings in Russia and ruling out the possibility of holding events there in the near future.
“We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL clubs, and not on behalf of Russia,” the league said. “We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position.”
Sports bodies across Europe already had moved against Russia on Monday by refusing to host or play against its teams. Finland wants the Russian hockey team banned from the men’s world championships it will host in May.
Finnish Hockey Association chairman Harri Nummela said in a statement Monday it had talks with the Zurich-based IIHF to exclude the two countries from the sport internationally.