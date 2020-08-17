MOHNTON, Pa. - This year's Mopar ExpressLane NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway was canceled on Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was set to take place September 11-13.
“We are extremely disappointed being forced to cancel the September National event, which has been a staple event for the past 35 years. The pandemic along with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf have severely limited attendance at events for the 2020 season,” Maple Grove Raceway President, Kent Lewis, said in a statement.
Track management is asking ticket holders to contact the Raceway offices to seek a refund or transfer your ticket to 2021's event.