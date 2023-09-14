MOHNTON, Pa. - With the Eagles playing on Thursday night, it gives fans a chance to get out to Maple Grove Raceway this weekend for the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals. Taking the green light for racing action and straight away speed in the Countdown for the Championship.
Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro-Stock all the way to the Top Alcohol Dragsters - race fans will be treated to ideal conditions to see elite, record breaking speed. The national event brings in a lot of fans - even more with the playoff implications - during the first week of the countdown.
In Top Fuel, Justin Ashley's put together a terrific season in his Phillips Connect Dragster and he is the points leader as the countdown gets underway.