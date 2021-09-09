MOHNTON, Pa. - The roar of engines returns to Maple Grove Raceway this weekend. For one local racer, Kyle Koretsky, it's a great feeling to come back and race on his home track.
Koretsky will be racing in the Pro Stock circuit at the Grove this weekend. He currently sits fourth in the points standings, still within striking distance for the championship.
In 2020, Koretsky was named the NHRA Rookie of the Year. The former award winner is looking to make this a successful homecoming.
The local product is fond of his time spent at Maple Grove, from growing up watching his dad race there, to now getting his shot. He's hopeful to go out and get the win in front of friends and family.