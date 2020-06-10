With the 24th pick in the 2020 MLB draft, the Tampa Bay Rays took local pitching prospect Nick Bitsko from Central Bucks East High School. Bitsko is just 17 years old, and reclassified from the 2021 draft class.
Bitsko was ranked as one of the top prep arms in the 2021 draft class, but without a high school season this year there has been some difficulty in evaluating him.
He has hit 98.5 with his fastball with spin similar to that of Justin Verlander's. Along with the fastball Bitsko has shown upside with his curveball and slider.
The Rays player development system will be key in getting Bitsko to fulfilling his full potential as a prospect with some of the biggest upside.