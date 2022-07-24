PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Nick Castellanos’ first season in Philadelphia has been a struggle, and his frustration boiled over Saturday night.
Nico Hoerner homered early and scored the tiebreaking run in a five-run 10th inning that sent the Chicago Cubs to a 6-2 victory over Castellanos and the Phillies.
Castellanos was booed by many in the crowd of 38,542 during another rough night at the plate. The outfielder signed a $100 million, five-year contract in the offseason after batting .309 with 34 homers and 100 RBIs last season for Cincinnati. But his average dipped to .245 after going 0 for 4 with a strikeout against the Cubs. He has eight homers and 46 RBIs.
“It is what it is, man. I don’t need to give an opinion on that,” Castellanos said when asked about the booing.
Castellanos called it a “stupid question” and got into a heated exchange with a longtime local beat writer.
“It’s just different,” he said of the pressure of playing in Philadelphia. “Nothing I can’t adapt to.”
With slugger Bryce Harper out indefinitely because of a broken left thumb, Philadelphia is looking for Castellanos to help fill the void left by the 2021 NL MVP as the Phillies chase their first postseason appearance since 2011.
Interim manager Rob Thomson said Friday he didn’t consider moving Castellanos out of the No. 3 hole, expecting that his numbers will look similar to career averages once the season ends.
“I haven’t been able to get on base,” Castellanos said. “Obviously, that’s frustrating.”