The East Penn Conference announced the 2022-23 basketball All-Stars as chosen by the league coaches.
2022-2023 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference
Boys Basketball All Stars
1st Team
Jaen Chatman – Soph. – East Stroudsburg South
Will Barber – Jr. – Emmaus
Nick Ellis – Sr. Freedom
Nick Coval – Jr. – Parkland (MVP)
JuJu Pagan – Sr. – Pocono Mountain West
2nd Team
Jahrel Vigo – Soph. – Allentown Central Catholic
Alex Cercado – Sr. – Bethlehem Catholic
Logan Santos – Sr. – East Stroudsburg South
Dylan Darville – Sr. – Emmaus
Darius Brant – Sr. – William Allen
3rd Team
Nico Pulieri – Sr. – Allentown Central Catholic
Nathaniel Wilder – Jr. – East Stroudsburg North
Jametric Harris – Jr. – Emmaus
Dywane Chess, Jr. – Soph. – Liberty
Luke Keppel – Jr. – Whitehall
2022-2023 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference
Girls Basketball All Stars
1st Team
Molly Driscoll – Jr. – Allentown Central Catholic
Cici Hernandez – Jr. – Bethlehem Catholic
Anye Staton – Sr. – Easton
Grace Lesko – Sr. – Northampton (MVP)
Vatijah Davis – Sr. – Pocono Mountain West
2nd Team
Evalyse Cole – Jr. – Easton
Megan Elias – Jr. – Easton
Paige Inman – Sr.– Emmaus
Madison Siggins – Jr. – Parkland
Talia Zurinskas – Jr. – Parkland
3rd Team
Madi Szoke – Sr. – Allentown Central Catholic
Layla Hernandez – Jr. East Stroudsburg South
Ava Kopetskie – Fr. – Liberty
Samantha Baker – Jr. – Nazareth
Jayla South – Sr. - Pocono Mountain East