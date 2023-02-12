Scholastic hoops

The East Penn Conference announced the 2022-23 basketball All-Stars as chosen by the league coaches.

2022-2023 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference

Boys Basketball All Stars

1st Team

Jaen Chatman – Soph. – East Stroudsburg South

Will Barber – Jr. – Emmaus

Nick Ellis – Sr. Freedom

Nick Coval – Jr. – Parkland (MVP)

JuJu Pagan – Sr. – Pocono Mountain West

2nd Team

Jahrel Vigo – Soph. – Allentown Central Catholic

Alex Cercado – Sr. – Bethlehem Catholic

Logan Santos – Sr. – East Stroudsburg South

Dylan Darville – Sr. – Emmaus

Darius Brant – Sr. – William Allen

3rd Team

Nico Pulieri – Sr. – Allentown Central Catholic

Nathaniel Wilder – Jr. – East Stroudsburg North

Jametric Harris – Jr. – Emmaus

Dywane Chess, Jr. – Soph. – Liberty

Luke Keppel – Jr. – Whitehall

2022-2023 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference

Girls Basketball All Stars

1st Team

Molly Driscoll – Jr. – Allentown Central Catholic

Cici Hernandez – Jr. – Bethlehem Catholic

Anye Staton – Sr. – Easton

Grace Lesko – Sr. – Northampton (MVP)

Vatijah Davis – Sr. – Pocono Mountain West

2nd Team

Evalyse Cole – Jr. – Easton

Megan Elias – Jr. – Easton

Paige Inman – Sr.– Emmaus

Madison Siggins – Jr. – Parkland

Talia Zurinskas – Jr. – Parkland

3rd Team

Madi Szoke – Sr. – Allentown Central Catholic

Layla Hernandez – Jr. East Stroudsburg South

Ava Kopetskie – Fr. – Liberty

Samantha Baker – Jr. – Nazareth

Jayla South – Sr. - Pocono Mountain East