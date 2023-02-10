ALLENTOWN - Junior Nick Coval scored 43 points to lead Parkland to a 64-51 win over Bethlehem Catholic in an East Penn Conference quarterfinal at Parkland High School.
The first half was a battle between Coval and the Golden Hawks' Alex Cercado who scored 20 points in the first half to give the visitors a one-point lead at intermission. Coval and the Trojans exploded in the second half to advance to the PPL Center on Tuesday.
Parkland will play Pocono Mountain West, a 71-63 winner over East Stroudsburg South. The other semifinal will feature top-seeded Emmaus against No. 4 Central Catholic. The Hornets defeated Liberty 60-39 and ACC knocked off Freedom 56-44.