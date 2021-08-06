ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Nick Maton has spent time between Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley this season, providing a spark offensively for both.
Maton recently was optioned back to the IronPigs at the end of July, having played in 10 games since his return. In seven out of those 10, he is hitting .444 with five RBIs.
While Maton is back with the IronPigs, he is continuing to work on his consistency. Having spent 47 games with the Phillies this season, he is looking forward to the next opportunity with the big club.
Maton is still currently on the 40-man roster for the Phillies, while with the IronPigs.