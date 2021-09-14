SHILLINGTON, Pa. - For Governor Mifflin senior running back, Nick Singleton, breaking records was something to be expected this season. Just three weeks in, and Singleton has already set two new marks.
The Mustangs standout rusher first broke the all-time county TD mark, and now he's the counties all-time leading rusher with a lot of season left. Singleton currently sits at 4,845 yards after last week.
For the senior, these records just as much the teams as they are his. Singleton giving credit to his linemen and receivers throwing blocks to help pave the way.