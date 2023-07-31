STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Preseason award watch lists selections have been announced ahead of the upcoming college football season. Penn State running back Nick Singleton is one of the players on the list.
Entering his sophomore season, the Governor Mifflin product is one of 85 players in the nation on the list, and the only Nittany Lion.
In his freshman season, Singleton ran for 1061 yards on 156 carries and accounted for 12 touchdowns. The Rose Bowl Game was one of Singleton's best of the season, 120 yards with two touchdowns.
The Maxwell Award is annually given out to the 'Best Player' in college football.