Nicolas Hernandez begins 2021 as the new USBF welterweight champion after winning by TKO on Saturday, January 23 at the Blennerhassett Hotel in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
The Lebanon, Pennsylvania fighter defeated Thomas Miller in the first round for his 5th consecutive knockout.
The main fight was scheduled for eight rounds.
With the victory, the 36-year-old boxer has a record of 13 wins, 4 losses and two draws and more fights are expected in the year that has just begun.
The Puerto Rican's next fight will take place on February 13 at The Venue at Coosa Landing in Gadsden, Alabama.
Nicolás Hernández consigue 5to nocaut y es nuevo campeón
Nicolás Hernández inicia el 2021 como nuevo campeón en la USBF el peso welter tras ganar por nocaut técnico el sábado, 23 de enero en el Hotel Blennerhassett en Parkersburg, Virginia Occidental.
El pugilista de Lebanon, Pensilvania derrotó a Thomás Miller en el primer asalto para conseguir su 5to nocaut consecutivo.
La pelea principal estuvo pautado para ocho asaltos.
Con la victoria el boxeador de 36 años de edad registra 13 victorias, 4 derrotas y dos empates y se esperan más peleas en el año que recien empieza.
La próxima pelea del boricua se llevará a cabo el 13 febrero en The Venue at Coosa Landing en Gadsden, Alabama.