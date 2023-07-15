Fightin Phils

READING, Pa. - Blaze Jordan hit a ninth-inning home run to lift Portland to a 3-2 victory over the Fightin Phils on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The setback spoiled a brilliant start from Reading's Mitch McGarry who struck out nine and allowed only one run over six innings. Mac McDowell homered in the third inning for the Fightin Phils and Oliver Dunn had given the hosts a 2-1 lead with an RBI single in the eighth inning.

Reading will try to win the abbreviated three-game series with a victory on Sunday evening.