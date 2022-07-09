RICHMOND, Va. - Reading won its third straight game in their final at-bat with a 6-5 victory over Richmond on Saturday at The Diamond.
Hunter Markwart was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning, stole second base and scored on a fielding error by the Flying Squirrels third baseman Sean Roby.
Braden Zarbnisky pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth inning to earn his first save. Johan Rojas and Logan O'Hoppe each had two hits for Reading and Kevin Vicuna drove in a pair.
The Fightin' Phils will play the final game of the series in Richmond on Sunday afternoon.