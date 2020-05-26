New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced his approval for the return of professional sports in the state, effective immediately. This is a big step towards a return of more sports leagues as New Jersey was one of the hardest hit states in the U.S. by COVID-19.
UPDATE: Professional sports teams in NJ may return to training and even competition – if their leagues choose to move in that direction. We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, and personnel. pic.twitter.com/yMrCFtSyqY— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 26, 2020
Following the announcement, the Philadelphia Sixers decided to partially re-open their facility, which resides in New Jersey, on Wednesday.