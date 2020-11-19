NJSIAA officials released start and end dates for the upcoming 2020-21 high school winter sports season in New Jersey. This year's winter sports calendar is altered due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Ice hockey is the first sport set to start practice, which can begin on December 14. Basketball cannot being practice sessions until January 11, 2021. The opening day of the basketball regular season is set for January 26.
Wrestling's season was pushed back several months, with a first practice date set for March 1 and first day of competition scheduled for March 16.
Here is the complete list of dates:
