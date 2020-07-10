The NJSIAA released its return to play plan for the upcoming 2020 fall sports season. Officials unveiled timelines for various sports, with all having a delayed start.
NJSIAA builds on Return To Play plan, provides updates on fall sports season https://t.co/sktRjDi7xA #ReturnToPlay pic.twitter.com/A7l5uRDhRw— NJSIAA (@NJSIAA) July 10, 2020
Practices will start later with football having the latest start to the regular season, October 2. Postseason will also be completed by Thanksgiving.
Summer workouts are set to begin on July 13 and continue until August 28. Then a two-week break, where only virtual meetings will be allowed, before officials practices begin on September 14.
According to a statement from the NJSIAA, Thanksgiving Day football games will still be permitted.
“High school sports are school-based, so we need to first ensure all is in order with the opening of our schools,” said Colleen Maguire, NJSIAA chief operating officer, in a statement on Friday. “After that, we can begin playing sports. To be clear, our goal is to return to play – while making sure that health, safety, emotional well-being, and academics come first.
"We have a different model than some other types of programs that are far smaller in scale and operate independently. We have a duty to ensure that New Jersey’s schools and their more than 1.5 million students and teachers, including 283,000 high school student-athletes, can first return to school and their academics, and then participate in extracurricular activities like sports.”