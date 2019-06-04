Sports

NL softball faces Susquenita in PIAA quarterfinals

SLATINGTON, Pa. - Northern Lehigh is just one of the few remaining Lehigh Valley high school softball or baseball teams still left playing this season. The Bulldogs are in the 2A softball quarterfinals and will face Susquenita on Thursday evening.

NL rolled to a win over Philadelphia Academy Charter on Monday in their 2A state playoff opener to get to this point. The coaching staff feels confident about their team and thinks they are playing at their highest level right now.

Thursday's contest is at Lyons Field at 6 p.m.

