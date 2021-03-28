HAMILTON, N.Y. - The tenth ranked Lehigh men's lacrosse team took their hot start to the season on road Sunday afternoon. When the final horn sounded, the Mountain Hawks added another notch in the win column.
Colgate held their own against the Mountain Hawks, but their comeback effort came up just short. Lehigh grabbed a 3-0 lead after the first period and never looked back, remaining undefeated with a 15-10 win.
Tommy Schelling had a big day for the Mountain Hawks, netting five goals in the win, he scored at least one goal in every period. Cole Kirst the was next leading scorer with three goals.
The Raiders briefly tied the game up at five in the third period, but the Mountain Hawks would respond with four straight goals to retake the lead for good. That four goal burst, part of six total for the period, helped push the lead to 11-6 through three periods.
Each team would score four goals apiece in the final period, including three unanswered from the Raiders, but it was too little too late for the hosts.
Next up for the Mountain Hawks, they return home to play Army next Saturday.