BETHLEHEM, Pa. - No.10 Lehigh edged no. 7 Army 13-12 in a battle of nationally-ranked men's lacrosse teams on Saturday afternoon at the Ulrich Sports Complex at Lehigh University. It is the second top-10 win of the season for the Mountain Hawks.
With the victory, Lehigh improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in Patriot League play in the 2021 season.
The back-and-forth battle went down the final minutes. The teams were tied at two after the first quarter and then Lehigh held on to a 6-5 advantage at halftime. The Mountain Hawks led by three heading into the fourth quarter, but Army stormed back to tie the game before Lehigh scored the game-winning goal with 2:02 left.
Cole Kirst led Lehigh with four goals while Christian Mule' finished with three scores. Army's Brendan Nichtern scored five times in the contest.
The Mountain Hawks remain home to host Navy on April 10 for its next game. The contest is slated to begin at 4 p.m.