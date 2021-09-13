UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 10 Penn State is set to host no. 22 Auburn in a battle of nationally ranked teams on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium. The game is set to be the annual Penn State White Out for the Nittany Lions.
The game will get national attention as it set to air on ABC. Also, ESPN's College Gameday is set to broadcast live from Happy Valley on Saturday morning. It will be the 22nd time the popular pre-game program is set to air from Penn State.
It's just the third meeting in program history for Penn State and Auburn, and the first ever in the regular season.
Both teams enter the contest with 2-0 records.
Kick-off is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m.