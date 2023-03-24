ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Penn State men's hockey team faced little resistance in their opening round win over Michigan Tech in the Allentown Regional. The Nittany Lions blanking the Huskies, 8-0.
The 8-0 win, the largest even shutout victory in the NCAA tournament, it's also the largest margin of victory in a tournament game. The Nittany Lions holding the previous mark of seven.
The Nittany Lions wasted no time getting on the board, just over two minutes after the puck dropped, Tyler Paquette buried one into the back of the net off a wraparound shot.
Taking their 1-0 lead into the second period, the Nittany Lions would triple that effort. Jarod Crespo, Ashton Calder and Christian Berger putting Penn State up, 4-0 heading into the third.
Final period, the Nittany Lions would do one better the the second, netting four goals. Three minutes into the period, Kevin Wall would fire a no-look shot on net for the goal.
Three other Nittany Lions would add to the onslaught throughout the rest of the period - Chase McLane, Connor McMenamin and Ryan Kirwan.
The Nittany Lions advance to the Allentown Regional Final on Sunday evening where No.3 Michigan awaits. It's the second time the Nittany Lions will play for a regional title.
(Photo Courtesy: Penn State Athletics)