LEWISBURG, Pa. - The No. 11 Lehigh Men's lacrosse team continues their strong start to the season, picking up an 18-6 win over Bucknell on Sunday afternoon.
The Mountain Hawks were led by senior Kevin Gersbeck who had four goals and an assist in the win. A record setting performance during his tenure, with goals and points in a game.
Lehigh jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after the first quarter of play and never looked back. They held a 10-2 lead at halftime, and scored four goals apiece in the third and fourth quarters for the win.
Cole Kirst was the second leading scorer for the Mountain Hawks in the win, tallying three goals and an assist as well for a four point day.
The Mountain Hawks hit the road again next Sunday when they take on Colgate.