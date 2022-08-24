ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Muhlenberg College is becoming somewhat of a perennial power on the football field. The Mules entering the 2022 season ranked 11th in the preseason polls for Division III.
Head coach Nate Mline has led this program to a record of 35-5 in his three seasons.
Mline has continued to show sustained success season in and out, his 2022 squad will have to do that with some fresh faces. The quarterback position being one of them, and the guys up front blocking.
The Mules know what it takes to repeat their successes from seasons past. As senior wide receiver, Michael Feaster puts it, it's about filling their own shoes and not worrying about the guys that came before them.
Muhlenberg will open up the season with the reigning National Champions, Mary Harden-Baylor.