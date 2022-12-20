RADNOR, Pa. - The 12th ranked DeSales women's basketball team hit the road for one last game prior to the Christmas holiday. The Bulldogs escaping Cabrini with a win, 68-50.
The Bulldogs found themselves in quite the fight early on against the Cavaliers, trailing by three at the halftime break.
Second half, they'd bounce right back and get back to their brand of basketball that has led to their solid start. Abby Rafferty doing her part to help lead the Bulldogs to a win, finishing with a double-double, 27 points and 14 rebounds.
DeSales improves to 10-0 on the season, and won't hit the court againt until the Moravian Tournament on December 30th against University of Saint Joseph.