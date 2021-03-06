BETHLEHEM, Pa. - No. 13 Lehigh upset no. 10 Loyola 10-6 in a men's lacrosse showdown at the Ulrich Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon. The Mountain Hawks improved to 2-0 with the home victory.
Also, the victory was the first for Lehigh against Loyola in the history of the series between the two programs.
The Mountain Hawks led 2-1 after the first quarter of play and held on to a 5-3 advantage at halftime. Lehigh recorded 46 shots to just 29 for Loyola.
Tommy Schelling and Cole Kirst led the offense for Lehigh two two goals each. Six other Mountain Hawks scored in the win.
Saturday's game was also the Patriot League opener for Lehigh.
The Mountain Hawks are set for their first road game on March 14 against Bucknell.