PITTSBURGH - No. 13 Pitt took down no. 17 Lehigh 24-9 in a wrestling dual meet on Saturday at Fitzgerald Field House. The match-up was the season opener for the Mountain Hawks and their first competition since March 7, 2020.
Lehigh led 9-6 after four bouts in the road contest, but the Panthers rallied to win the final six bouts of the dual meet to earn the victory. The setback is just the fourth dual meet loss for the Mountain Hawks under the guidance of Pat Santoro.
The Mountain Hawks' lineup featured five wrestlers who made their collegiate dual debuts.
Following the conclusion of the dual, wrestlers from both teams competed in 10 extra bouts. Lehigh fared well in those, winning four of the 10.
The Mountain Hawks are scheduled to visit Navy on January 16 at 6 p.m. for their next action.