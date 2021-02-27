BETHLEHEM, Pa. - No. 17 Lehigh defeated NJIT 24-10 on Saturday afternoon at the Ulrich Sports Complex in the 2021 season opener for the Mountain Hawks. The Lehigh men's lacrosse team jumped out to a 9-1 advantage in the first quarter and cruised to the home win.
Christian Mule' led Lehigh with four goals. Scott Cole and Quinn Armstrong each netted four goals for the hosts.
NJIT was led by Jack Bowie, who scored three times in Saturday's contest.
James Spence earned the win in goal for Lehigh. He allowed four goals and made four saves during his 39 minutes of play. Will Deskey and Nick Pecora also saw time in goal.
Lehigh will remain home and host Loyola in the team's Patriot League opener on March 6 at 1 p.m.