BETHLEHEM, Pa. - No. 17 Lehigh won three of the final four bouts against No. 19 Oregon State to earn a 20-13 victory on Saturday in their opening match of the season at Stabler Arena.
After the Beavers had cut the deficit to 11-10 after 184, Michael Beard (197), Nathan Taylor (285) and Connor McGonagle (133) all posted decisions to close out the match for Mountain Hawks.
Lehigh will host Sacred Heart on Sunday afternoon at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall.
141 – Cleveland Belton (OSU) dec. Malyke Hines (Lehigh) 8-6, sv
149 – Max Brignola (Lehigh) dec. Noah Tolentino (OSU) 9-5
157 – Josh Humphreys (Lehigh) tech fall Isaiah Crosby (OSU) 18-3, 6:32
165 – Matthew Olguin (OSU) major dec. Brian Meyer (Lehigh) 12-2
174 – Jake Logan (Lehigh) dec. Mason Christenson (OSU) 6-5
184 – Trey Munoz (OSU) dec. Tate Samuelson (Lehigh) 7-3
197 – Michael Beard (Lehigh) dec. Tanner Harvey (OSU) 9-5
285 – Nathan Taylor (Lehigh) dec. JJ Dixon (OSU) 7-4
125 – Brandon Kaylor (OSU) dec. Carter Bailey (Lehigh) 5-3
133 – Connor McGonagle (Lehigh) dec. Jason Shaner (OSU) 9-2