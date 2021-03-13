BETHLEHEM, Pa. - No. 17 Moravian swept Gwynedd Mercy in a non-conference doubleheader on Saturday afternoon to start the 2021 season for the Greyhounds. Moravian posted 9-1 and 17-1 victories in the five-inning contests.

The 26-run outburst for the Greyhounds was part of their welcome home party. The team hadn't played a game at Blue & Grey Field since May 2019.

In the first game of the twin bill, Moravian plated four runs in the first inning and tacked on a few more in the fourth frame before their final few that kicked in in the eight-run rule.

Moravian's next scheduled game action will be against Gwynedd Mercy again, this time on the road, on March 16.