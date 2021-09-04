No. 20 Kutztown and Muhlenberg started their 2021 football seasons off with a win on Saturday afternoon. Moravian suffered a loss to start the new campaign.
The Golden Bears bested Assumption 19-0 while the Mules blanked TCNJ 41-0 on their home field. The Greyhounds fell short to King's College 13-10.
Moravian attempted a 41-yard field goal on the game's final play to try and force overtime, but the attempt was no good.
KU will go on the road to face a fellow nationally-ranked team, Indiana (Pa.), as Muhlenberg is set to battle Dickinson on the road next weekend and Moravian is scheduled to visit Gettysburg next Saturday.