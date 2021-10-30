KUTZTOWN, Pa. - No. 21 Kutztown built a 16-0 halftime lead and pulled away for a 30-7 win over Millersville on Saturday afternoon at Andre Reed Stadium. With the win the Golden Bears secured at least a share of the PSAC East title and a spot in the conference championship game.
The victory was the seventh straight for the Golden Bears, who are still undefeated in divisional play.
KU's defense helped with eight points in the game with an interception return for a touchdown as well as a safety.
Kutztown is set to visit West Chester next weekend.