ALLENTOWN, Pa. - No. 21 Muhlenberg upset no. 11 Johns Hopkins 21-6 in a Centennial Conference football game on Friday night at Scotty Wood Stadium. The loss was the first of the season for the Blue Jays as the Mules improved to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play this fall.
Johns Hopkins averaged 59.8 points per game entering Friday's contest, but Muhlenberg held scoreless at half. The visitors scored their lone touchdown in the third quarter. The Blue Jays did outgain the Mules, 384-284, in the game. It was the first time Johns Hopkins was held scoreless in the first half of a game since 2012.
Muhlenberg led 7-0 at the break with a 21-yard rushing score by Spencer Kirin in the second quarter. The Mules took a 14-0 lead in the third quarter before Johns Hopkins cut the deficit to 14-6. A touchdown with eight minutes left in the game secured the win for Muhlenberg.
Michael Hnatkowsky recorded 200 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and one interception for the Mules in the win.
Muhlenberg is next set to battle Juniata on October 23 at home.
Highlights courtesy of Muhlenberg Athletics