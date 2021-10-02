No. 23 Muhlenberg 54, Gettysburg 19
No. 23 Muhlenberg earned its second straight win with a Centennial Conference win over Gettysburg on Saturday afternoon on the road. The Mules outscored the Bullets 33-10 in the second half to secure the victory.
Muhlenberg QB Michael Hnatkowsky passed for 407 yards and six touchdowns. Mitch Daniel was his favorite target as he finished with three receiving touchdowns and 171 receiving yards.
The Mules next hit the first on October 15 against Johns Hopkins.
Juniata 24, Moravian 17
Moravian fell on the road to Juniata in a one-score game that dropped the Greyhounds to 1-4 this season. It was the first win of the season for Juniata.
Moravian wide receiver Trevor Cunningham finished with 168 receiving yards and one touchdown ion the loss. Juniata was led by their rushing attack with a 140 yards on the ground with Hunter Wolfley and a touchdown.
The Greyhound are scheduled to host Dickinson on Oct. 16 for their next game.
Misericordia 31, Albright 20
Albright allowed 21 points in the second quarter and fell 31-20 to Misericordia in a road MAC football game on Saturday afternoon. It was the second-straight setback for the Lions.
Albright QB Todd Shelley finished with 178 passing yards and three touchdowns. Misericordia's rushing attack was pivotal in the win with 241 yards on the ground, inclduing 147 from David Cromwell, who also scored a touchdown.
The Lions are set to return home to host Wilkes on Oct. 9 at noon for their next contest.
King's 10, Alvernia 7
Alvernia lost a close, low-scoring 10-7 game on the road on Saturday afternoon. The loss dropped the Golden Wolves to 0-5 this season.
King's led 3-0 at halftime in the defensive battle with both touchdowns for each team coming in the fourth quarter. Alvernia took the 7-3 lead early in the fourth, but King's scored the go-ahead score with just 29 seconds left in the game.
Alvernia is set to return home and host Widener for their next game on Oct. 9 at noon.