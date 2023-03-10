Allentown, PA (18103)

Today

Clouds thicken with rain arriving during the afternoon, some snow may mix in for areas between I-78 and the Blue Mountain ridge-line; for areas north and west of the Blue Mountain ridge-line it's mainly snow..

Tonight

Snow or a mix of rain and snow changing to all snow. Accumulations of 1-3" for I-78 and north, C-1" south of I-78. 3-5" amounts possible along and north of Blue Mountain through the Poconos. More on grass, less on roads.