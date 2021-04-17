EASTON, Pa. - No. 24 Lafayette fell 2-1 in double overtime to American on Saturday afternoon in the Patriot League men's soccer final at Oaks Stadium. The loss makes the Leopards' final record 7-1 this 2021 spring season.
Lafayette's Hale Lombard scored the team's lone goal. The score for the Leopards came in the first half in response to American's first-half goal, which started the scored in the 22nd minute. Lombard found the back of the net in the 28th minute.
Neither team scored again until the second extra period when American broke through and scored the championship-winning goal.