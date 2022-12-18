GREENSBURG, Pa. - Sean Dillon hit a dagger three with one second remaining to lift host Seton Hill to a 77-76 win over No. 25 East Stroudsburg on Sunday at the McKenna Center.
Sophomore Lakeem McAliley had put the Warriors (8-1, 2-1) in great position when he converted a dunk and was fouled for a three-point play that gave the visitors a 76-74 lead with 19 seconds remaining.
Senior Carlos Pepin had a monster game for East Stroudsburg with 17 points and 18 rebounds in the loss. Jimmy Moon led all scorers with 20 points for the Griffins (6-3, 1-2).
The Warriors play at California (PA) on Monday.