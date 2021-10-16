KUTZTOWN, Pa. - No. 25 Kutztown defeated Shippensburg 20-3 in a PSAC East football game on Saturday night at Andre Reed Stadium. With the win the Golden Bears improved to 4-0 in divisional play and stays atop the PSAC East.
The Golden Bears amassed 234 rushing yards on offense and the KU defense limited Shippensburg to just 143 yards of total offense.
Shippensburg took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Golden Bears scored 20 unanswered points to earn the home win.
Kutztown is scheduled to visit Lock Haven next weekend.