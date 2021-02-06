BETHLEHEM, Pa. - No. 25 posted an 18-16 win over Army to start a busy Saturday inside Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. The Mountain Hawks then fell to no. 14 North Carolina 26-6 in the second dual of the doubleheader.
Two late decisions by Jake Jakobsen and Jordan Wood allowed the Lehigh squad to pull off a comeback win over Army. Lehigh trailed 16-12 going into those final two bouts and managed to pull off the victory.
Lehigh and UNC tied at 3 early on in the dual, but the Tar Heels then won eight straight bouts to pull away for the road win.
The Mountain Hawks' busy weekend continues on Sunday when they host Rider at 1 p.m.