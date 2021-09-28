KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown University women's soccer team is off to an undefeated start this fall. The Golden Bears continue to get national recognition and currently are ranked fourth in Division II.
Several of the team's games have been thrilling victories, including a 2-1 double overtime win against Millersville and a 1-0 victory against Shippensburg last week.
The team features a balanced attack with nine different goal scorers this year.
Video courtesy Kutztown University/PSAC Digital Network