STILLWATER, Okla. – No. 15 Lehigh ran into a buzzsaw Sunday with a 26-9 loss at No. 4 Oklahoma State Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The Cowboys lineup features nine nationally-ranked wrestlers and the hosts built a 15-0 lead. The Mountain Hawks broke through at 157 when junior Josh Humphreys, ranked No. 8, posted a 7-3 decision over No. 13 Wyatt Sheets.
Lehigh sophomore Brian Meyer followed with a 2-0 win over Jalin Harper at 165 to cut the deficit to 15-6. The Mountain Hawks final win came at 285 when No. 5 Jordan Wood shut out Luke Surber 6-0.
The loss snaps a four-meet win streak as Lehigh falls to 8-5 in dual meets this season. Oklahoma State remains unbeaten at 10-0. The Mountain Hawks are idle next weekend and return to action on Feb. 4 when they host Penn.