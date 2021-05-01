VILLANOVA, Pa. - No. 16 Villanova upset no. 5 Lehigh 16-8 in a non-league men's lacrosse game on Saturday afternoon. The loss was the first of the season for the Mountain Hawks who finish their regular season slate with a 9-1 record.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 9-2 lead at halftime and held on for the home win, which snapped Lehigh's 13-game win streak that led the country.
Lehigh committed 24 turnovers in the loss.
The game was tied at one early in the contest, but then Villanova rallied to score seven consecutive goals to build a big advantage.
The Mountain Hawks enter the Patriot League tournament and will face either Boston University or Colgate in the semifinals on Friday.