BETHLEHEM, Pa. - No. 6 Lehigh defeated Bucknell 18-12 in a Patriot League men's lacrosse game on Saturday afternoon at the Ulrich Sports Complex. With the win the Mountain Hawks improved to 9-0 overall and 8-0 in league play.
Christian Mule' led all players with seven goals for the Mountain Hawks. He also notched three assists as well. Justin Tiernan logged a hat trick for Lehigh too.
Alston Tarry and Jack Feda paced Bucknell with three goals each.
The Mountain Hawks and the Bison went back and forth in the first half. Lehigh would build a lead, but Bucknell would respond to tie the game up. Lehigh led 10-7 at halftime.
The hosts pulled away in the second half to earn the home win.
Saturday's tilt was the conference regular season finale for Lehigh. The team is set to conclude the 2021 regular season next Saturday against Villanova.