VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - No 6 Moravian softball lost twice at the NCAA Division III regional tournament and saw its 2021 season come to a close. The Greyhounds lost 6-1 to TCNJ and 8-5 to Gettysburg College.
Moravian ended the 2021 campaign with a 31-3 record.
In the first loss of the tournament Moravian jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first frame, but TCNJ scored six unanswered runs to down the Greyhounds.
In the second game of the day, Moravian took a 2-0 lead, but saw that disappear when Gettysburg battled back to grab a 5-2 advantage in the third inning. The Greyhounds later tied the game 5-5 in the fifth frame, but the Bullets pulled away to earn the 8-5 win from there.